Varane: “We lacked everything”

06/29/2021 at 9:53 AM CEST

The French defender Raphaël Varane clearly recognized that “we lacked everything” in the match against Switzerland, which eliminated France this Monday in the round of 16 of the European Championship.

“It is a huge disappointment”, admitted the Real Madrid defender in a statement to French television, in which he stressed that in the second half “we have left many spaces” and the Swiss “have returned to the game” until they tied at the edge of regulation time.

“It is difficult to have lucidity to analyze, but I think we have lacked everything,” he explained.

“We have been able to score in extra time, we have had chances” and then “penalties are a lottery”, He said.

The French captain, the goalkeeper Hugo LlorisHe agreed that losing like this “is painful.” since “in recent years we have been able to close the games”.

“That they tied us right at the end hurts a lot”he insisted.

Asked if the heat and fatigue have been able to influence the performance of the French team, Lloris said: “We are not going to look for excuses”, although he did remember that in the games against Germany, Hungary and Portugal they had suffered significant wear.

“Being the world champions it is not a good result, everyone expected more … You have to manage the disappointment”, he concluded.