Varane, out in Getafe: Real Madrid only has one center-back for the duel

Still in quarantine

Raphaël Varane, Real Madrid’s French central defender, remains confined to his home ten days after testing positive for coronavirus and, according to club sources, Efe will not return to Getafe CF on Sunday to solve the plague of defensive casualties suffered by Zinedine Zidane in his defense.

The hopes of the Madrid coach to recover Varane from the problems he suffers in defense, have faded this Friday. The Frenchman will not be able to return to competition this week and will remain confined.

Zidane suffered for Getafe the losses of Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vázquez due to injury, plus Nacho Fernández and the Brazilian Casemiro due to suspension. In this way, the whites will have Éder Militão as the only center-back available for this weekend.

Raphaël Varane, LaLiga’s most valuable defender

There were hopes that LaLiga’s most valuable defender would test negative, but the news is not good and the coach already knows that, at least until Wednesday that he faces Cádiz, he will not recover the French central defender.

