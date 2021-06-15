Varane made a decision: he wants to leave Real Madrid to return to France and play for PSG



Varane played a season at Lens before signing for Real Madrid.

Photo: Franck Fife / . / .

The confidential reported that the central Raphael varane decided what is the next step in his career: leave Real Madrid with the intention of joining PSG. The Frenchman would like to play in his country at club level again, after only doing one season as a professional.

“Varane wants to return to France, where Paris Saint-Germain has already taken an interest in him. He has also been surveyed by Manchester United, but the player does not contemplate any other option, for the moment, than to return to France after 10 seasons at Real Madrid.“Says El Confidencial.

🚨🌖 | Raphael Varane has decided to leave Real Madrid and wants to join PSG. Manchester United are also interested, but he wants to return to France. @elconfidencial #rmalive – Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) June 14, 2021

Varane made his professional debut with RC Lens and played only 23 games. José Mourinho noticed him and asked for it immediately for Real Madrid. Since then he became a leader of the Madrid defense, accumulating 236 games and earning the right to be considered as one of the captains.

His contract expires in 2022, so to prevent him from leaving without leaving money in the club’s coffers, Real Madrid would put him on the market. The intention of the club is to obtain at least $ 72 million dollars for their token.

If their departure is finalized, and also for the aforementioned sum, the meringues would have a good box to look for their replacement, or to improve the offer and the offensive for Kylian Mbappé, the great goal of this summer.

How will Real Madrid solve Varane’s absence?

El Confidencial adds in its report that there are three players that Real Madrid probes to replace the eventual departure of Varane: Jules Koundé, Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte.

Kooundé He is one of Sevilla’s most valuable assets, and it is practically a fact that he will abandon the Sevillians this summer. Although its operation would be around $ 70 million dollars.

ℹ️ Sevilla has informed Real Madrid that they’ll sell Koundé for € 60m. Madrid wants to include Isco in the deal but Sevilla are against it. [@elconfidencial] – Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 14, 2021

towers became a leader for Villarreal, the team with which he won the UEFA Europa League. He is international with the selection of Spain. Left-handed central.

Laporte It is a dismissal of Pep Guardiola’s City, who will keep John Stones and Rúben Dias in their central defense. He was recently nationalized with Spain, and accompanied Pau Torres in the debut of “La Roja” in the Eurocopa.

These are times of renewal at Real Madrid. It won’t take long for the movements to begin.