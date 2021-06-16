Varane jokes about Rüdiger’s bite of Pogba

06/16/2021 at 6:11 PM CEST

In a scene that evoked that of 2014 between Luis Suárez and Giorgio Chiellini, Raphäel Varane spoke on Wednesday of the alleged bite of the German defender Antonio Rüdiger on the back of the French Paul Pogba.

“It is true that yesterday it was a delight to see Paul on the pitch“he joked.

In some images that are going around the world, Rüdiger puts his mouth and makes a biting gesture on Pogba’s back at the end of the first half of the France-Germany European Championship. An incident confirmed on Tuesday night by Pogba himself: “I think he bit me a bit, yes, but in a friendly way, because we know each other.”

This Wednesday Varane addressed the event in a press conference, also with a dose of humor.

“The truth is that seeing Paul last night was a gift, a delight, from there to bite, it has gone a bit “, laughed the defender of Real Madrid, essential piece in the victory against the Germans 1-0.

“On the pitch there was a lot of desire, I think Paul could have thrown himself to the ground, but he is not like that. After the game they have spoken and there is nothing else. He could have been sanctioned for that action, but it was not the case Let’s look forward, “he said.

According to the French sports daily L’Équipe, UEFA will not ex officio sanction Rüdiger for his gesture.