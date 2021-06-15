Vara says he is far from the independentistas and those who demonstrated in Colón

The president of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, on February 17 in Mérida. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The president of the Junta de Extremadura, the socialist Guillermo Fernández Vara, said this Monday that he is “very far” from the independentists who want to keep a “piece” of Spain, but also from those who demonstrated this Sunday in Colón, it seems, has settled, that “they want to stay whole.”

“I really miss moderation in our country at the moment,” stressed the head of the Extremadura Executive at a press conference in Mérida, where he considered that the extremes “are not good travel companions in any case.”

Vara wanted to diminish the relevance of Columbus’s concentration: “What happened yesterday did not represent real Spain.” The Extremaduran president has answered the use of the national flag: “It is not only his, but it belongs to all of us. Not everything is black or white in life, there are many nuances ”.

Vara believes that forcing citizens to continuously position themselves with a yes or no on complex realities makes him “very far from those positions, just like those who interpret national sovereignty in a territorial key.”

“Spain is constitutionally indivisible, therefore everything fits within the Constitution, nothing fits outside the Constitution,” he stressed.

The Extremaduran president has also referred to the controversial statements of the Madrid president about the king, whom he believes that the Government wants to make an accomplice when he signs the pardons: “I think it could be a slip, but I am not going to prosecute” because “no I never do it with other presidents ”, he has settled.

