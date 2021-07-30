Vara raises the mandatory use of a mask in winter to stop respiratory viruses

The president of the Junta de Extremadura, the socialist Guillermo Fernández Vara, on July 5. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The president of Castilla-La Mancha, the socialist Guillermo Fernández Vara (doctor by profession) has raised this Friday at the Conference of Presidents of Salamanca the possibility of making the use of the mask mandatory in winter to prevent deaths and hospitalizations due to other different viruses the one that causes covid-19-

″ I have also raised with all the presidents the need for us to open a debate on the use of masks next winter. I’m going to give just one piece of information. We are going to get rid of the covid years. In the immediately preceding year, there were 50,000 hospitalizations for influenza and other viruses in Spain. They caused 50,000 admissions and 4,000 in ICU. But it is that they produced 15,000 deaths. With the figures of the pandemic we have forgotten that there are other viruses that also kill and that curiously, when the masks have appeared during these two years, last year they fell significantly and this year they have almost disappeared ”, justified Vara.

Fernández Vara has spoken of saving lives and beds. And that is why he believes it necessary to open the debate to see all citizens in Spain with a mask between “December 21 and March 21”.

End of mandatory mask at all times

Just over a month ago, on June 26, it was no longer mandatory in Spain to use the mask outdoors at all times. Since then, as long as the safety distance of at least one and a half meters can be respected, it is possible to walk on the street without it. Of course, the end of that obligation has coincided with the outbreak of the fifth wave of the pandemic, one of the most virulent especially among young people.

For this reason, some communities have proposed to the Government that in order to contain the spread of this new wave, the mandatory use of the mask outdoors in any circumstance be re-enacted.

