VAR image of Vladimir Hernández’s goal in the Millonarios vs Atlético Nacional game that was controversial because it is out of place

All social networks are burning after the play that determined the victory of Atlético Nacional against Millonarios, in which Vladimir Hernández put the final 1-2 with which the purslane took the three points and the leadership of the League.

At minute 93, after a combination of Jonatan Alvez and Danovis Banguero, the latter put a first-rate cross and Hernández was left alone in front of the goal to put the final score.

However, in the first repetition of the goal it was seen that perhaps Vladimir was ahead and in several images that passed later in the transmission they determined it.

But in the end, the VAR passed the decisive image and assured that it was enabled, although even in the one shown by the official body, there were many doubts about the position of the Atlético Nacional player.

Several fans of Millonarios and in accounts that relate the arbitration plays made the complaint because they consider that there was ‘rigging’ of the VAR judges to put the lines in a position that would finally enable Vladimir.