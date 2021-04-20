“Vaquero” Navarrete sent a severe warning to “Smurf” Díaz

A few days before the fight, the WBO featherweight champion, Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, sent him a severe warning to his rival, Christopher “Smurf” Díaz, With this, the fight, the war of declarations, has climbed to a new level and the contest looks very attractive.

Navarrete seeks to endorse his crown with success before Diaz, in a contest that looks dangerous for the champion, but that can also further cement his boxing career.

In this regard, the “Cowboy” He was blunt in telling his rival that is before the Obligation to go out and give everything to him.

“I think it depends more on Smurf, Well, although he said that he will come out to evade the fight, I don’t think it will be so easy for us to leave a mark. Fans want an explosive fight like Chávez and Camacho or Siri with JuanMa. They want excitement. Smurf is obliged to look for a great fight, ”he explained at a press conference.

He even stated that he is ready to meet a boxer above the ring who can change strategy at any time.

“I think that Smurf he’s going to fight in a way that might not suit me (boxing) and try to take advantage of his speed. But we work a lot on those aspects. We go with someone who is going to move a lot. We are prepared for any strategy ”, he concluded.

