Vans’ campaign, The Skate Witches, was created for an international audience

One of the objectives of this new chapter of activation is to refer to universal feelings

Among them identity, imagination, perseverance, and friendship within a community

Virtually every brand has at least one iconic campaign that has helped them build their very identity as a company over the years. These types of activations may still be part of your current business repertoire, or they may be part of your emergency strategies to rekindle the conversation among the public. But regardless of the case, one of the most important challenges they face in these cases is updating their message.

A perfect example comes from Vans and his This Is Off The Wall campaign. For years this has been one of the most iconic and recurring activations of the brand, always reflecting what values ​​it wants to transmit to the audience. In this regard, he has also done a very impressive job constantly updating the message and context of this effort to keep up with public concerns. And the above also applies to your new spot.

Vans has just released the new chapter in the campaign, The Skate Witches. In it, he follows the members of a community of young skateboard lovers. In this sense, it touches on several relevant themes that have always been characteristic of this activation, such as the sense of belonging, cultural expression and friendship. But this time, from the first minutes of the video, it also refers to gender equality and its pending challenges.

How to adapt a campaign to modern problems

Gender equity is a recurring theme today for countless brands. For example, Billie’s advertising strategy revolves around women’s empowerment and personal acceptance. Also companies like Budweiser have modified more than one campaign from the past in order to reflect a much more inclusive present. Even the government institutions themselves, in the style of InMujeres, have reinforced the intensity of their messages to the public.

Beyond the issue of gender equality, it is interesting how Vans manages to marry two ideas that, a few years ago, might not have been compatible. This Is Off The Wall, like another project or campaign that has been in existence for several years, would be a concept that carries the cultural pre-conceptions of its time. And in that sense, the fight for gender equality has achieved forceful victories over time. Therein lies the complexity.

But Vans solves the problem by leaving only the essence of the This is Off The Wall campaign and embellishing it with the issue of gender equality. A very effective strategy, given that the message corresponds both to the actuality of this social struggle and to the original meaning of activation. This lesson should be imitated by other agents within the market. Especially for your promotional strategies with some years under your belt.

Other activations that have come to life, improved

It should be noted that Vans is not the only company that is dedicated to giving continuity to a successful campaign over the years. For example, AB Inbev recently revived Budweiser’s iconic Whassup to create a poignant announcement of hope for the pandemic. Cotton International also decided to create its modern version of Rosie The Riveter a few months ago. And Old Spice wanted to give “Smell like a man, man” a more modern twist in January.

Of course, when deciding which of these activations is the best in all of history, the voices of the experts are divided. According to Forbes, BMW’s The Ultimate Driving Machine is a campaign that will always be remembered in the automotive sector. On the other hand, The Drum notes that Just Do It has become almost synonymous with Nike’s values ​​and focus. And Valcort Group also notes that Dove’s Real Beauty deserves a place on this honor roll.

