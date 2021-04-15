Vania Millán recounts the ‘collateral damage’ in her in vitro fertilization process

Vania Millán does not give up in her efforts to fulfill her dream of being a mother. The model, who is undergoing the in vitro fertilization process, shares every detail with her followers on social networks.

Despite the fact that the treatment she did at first did not give good results, she is immersed in a new one, which now reveals how it is progressing.

“Right now I prepare my body, everything for stimulation and to get a quality ovum”, Millán explained through his stories on Instagram to tell where he is in the process.

The model has also reported some ‘side effects’ or ‘collateral damage’ she is having this whole process in her, like not being able to stop eating candy. “I really want to eat. And sweet! Is it normal? Has it happened to you?”, has confessed while showing, precisely, a photo of herself eating a chocolate cookie.

Vania Millán.INSTAGRAM

Something that must not be quite right, judging by the words of Vania herself. “They are scolding me for having eaten candy”, recognize.