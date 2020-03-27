If each person could contribute as much as possible depending on their circumstances, the world would be much better in various ways. That’s what you think Vania king, a 31-year-old American who has seen how the coronavirus pandemic scuttled his illusion of retiring from professional tennis with his own, in three tournaments where he was going to take a mass bath and say goodbye to a sports career. more than remarkable in the doubles modality. The one that will become world number 3 in this modality and champion of Wimbledon and US Open in 2010, has given an example of empathy and solidarity.

Far from regretting the annoyance that it would have been to not have been able to play Indian Wells, Miami and Charleston, the American tennis player with Taiwanese parents has considered it necessary to contribute her grain of sand to try to help those affected. “I had been reading news about the coronavirus and how it affected many people for a long time, not only the sick but people who are left without work, they have to close businesses and fight to make ends meet. I felt that I should help someone in as much as possible. I know there are a lot of people affected and that I cannot cover as much as I would like, but I have set out to improve the conditions of a few people, “said King in words collected by the WTA website.

UPDATE @WTA Charities is matching my donation + a selfless donor will help 3 more! We’re now giving away $ 500 to help 13 people. If you / someone you know is affected by coronavirus, pls email servinguphope@yahoo.com & explain how the money will help. # Payitforward #wtacharities pic.twitter.com/b4XbGRZ7QS

– Vania King (@ queen_v21) March 24, 2020

This initiative consists of giving $ 500 to five people. How to choose them? Vania king He has promoted this kind of contest on his social networks, where he has left his email so that messages will come to him from people explaining the circumstances for which they need this help. In his work as a patron, King will choose among all the emails received the five people who receive his help. “People need help immediately because everything is going very fast. I hope I can help as many people as possible,” said the American, whose initiative has been supported by WTA Charities, the Faithful Deliveries business and television presenter Andrew Krasny. , which will allow up to 15 people to benefit from King’s idea. Tennis is built from the ground up and it is thanks to people like Vania that further progress is worthwhile.

