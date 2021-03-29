Vanguard, WWII returns

Although the fact that every year we get a new installment of Call of Duty, beyond the war factor, the theme of these is usually always unknown. At least for the short time until the leaks come. And it is that Modern Warzone and Eurogamer have shared that Activision’s plan goes through bring the Call of Duty series back to WWII, scenario in which the franchise made a name for itself, and which returned to star in the recent Call of Duty: WWII launched just four years ago, actually going back to the development of Sledgehammer Games.

And it is in fact that both media assure that the title of this new game will be “Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard”, pointing out from Eurogamer that they have offered always truthful Call of Duty leaks for the last five years. However, while it is a good basis to bet on this title, we will not be able to officially confirm it until the game is discovered.

However, reports from Modern Warzone and Eurogamer diverge slightly as to the realism that this title will focus on. On the one hand, from Modern Warzone they assure that the game will be developed in an alternate timeline where WWII continued until the 1950s; while Eurogamer claims that this new Call of Duty title will take place in “a traditional WWII setting.”

That said, depending on how we want to interpret it, both scenarios could in fact be contemporary, with a traditional base and the only change in this dystopian outcome, as we saw in the campaign mode of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Unfortunately, everything points to Call of Duty WW2: Vanguard won’t be released until the last quarter of this year, although it is very likely that we will hear from it much earlier. And is that in recent years, Activision has been agglutinating the announcements of this saga during the spring months, so it should not be more than a couple of months before more information about this game is officially revealed.