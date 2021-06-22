Vanessa’s heartbreaking letter to Kobe Bryant on her 42nd birthday

Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash earlier this year has left a deep void in the hearts of all basketball lovers. It has been more than six months since the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player left with his daughter Gigi (also a mortal victim in the tragic event), leaving behind his wife Vanessa and three other daughters, Natalia, Bianka and little Capri.

Since then, the former basketball player’s widow has used her social media to pay permanent tribute to Kobe. And this past Sunday, the day the basketball player would have turned 42 years old, Vanessa has published an extensive and painful letter remembering the one who was the love of her life. “Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate! I wish I could make you your favorite food or a birthday cake with my Gigi. I miss your big hugs, your kisses, your smile, your deep and loud laugh “, the emotional message begins.

Vanessa Bryant wishes her late husband Kobe Bryant a happy birthday in emotional Instagram post: Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. In every lifetime I would choose YOU. ” pic.twitter.com/w1N9CqHsG0 – Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 23, 2020

After listing some of the things she misses most about Kobe, Vanessa goes on to talk about how she feels today: “Our lives are so empty without you and Gigi. I’m completely devastated inside. As much as I want to cry, I put a smile on my face to make our daughters’ days shine a little brighter. I am not strong, they are. They are strong and resistant. You are sure to be proud of them. “The basketball player’s widow continues her devastating confession by assuring that she would like to be able to “wake up from this horrible nightmare” and claim to feel “angry” that she did not leave first.

Towards the end of the letter, Vanessa thanks Kobe for everything she shared with him and declares her love for him again: “Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. In each life I would choose you. Thank you for showing me what real love is. Thank you for everything. I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days. I miss my pensive princess so much! Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and ever. “

Pau Gasol, great support for the Bryant family

Since the Los Angeles Lakers met for several seasons, Pau Gasol and Kobe Bryant forged a friendship that over time has proven indestructible. The Catalan basketball player has been by the side of the family of his former partner in their most difficult moments, (Vanessa herself affectionately calls him “uncle”), visiting their home from time to time to share some time with the married couple’s daughters.

And Gasol also remembered Bryant yesterday on social networks, dedicating him a nice message of remembrance. In addition, the Spaniard and his wife, Cat McDonnell, have been enjoying these days of a little vacation with Vanessa and the girls: Bryant’s widow posted on the networks an endearing image in which Gasol appears with little Capri in his arms on the deck of a ship.