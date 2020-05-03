Vanessa Zambotti is almost recovered by COVID-19. The worst is over, the scare is over.

The Mexican athlete related her experience, the most complicated moment of her life. She was alone during the illness; she locked herself up to avoid further contagion.

“I suffered to breathe, with very strong chest pains. I had to take a bath to lower my temperature, I would put rags with a little ice, because the degrees did not drop. Everything was horrible, feeling pain all over my body, from the head to toe. I’m lucky because I didn’t have to be hospitalized. When I was diagnosed, I stayed home to avoid infection, “she said in an interview.

“I just went out to do an X-ray in a laboratory that was specially set up for people who had COVID-19. I arrived by car, they helped me get off, they put me on a stretcher and took me to the test, where there was only me and the person who did the test, fully covered to protect themselves. Very well organized and professional, “he explained.

Zambotti, 38, a former Mexican player, won three medals at the Pan American Games, including a gold in Rio de Janeiro 2007.

LONG NIGHTS

The Chihuahuan woman recounted her experience, her worst memories of that couple of weeks in which COVID-19 darkened her health.

“The hardest thing was the nights, with very high temperatures, full of anguish and suffering; days when I could not sleep or eat. I was forced to learn to inject myself. I think that, when I started to feel better, I slept days almost complete. “

Vanessa said she was 97 percent recovered in oxygenation level; lost 10 kilos and spent around 13 thousand pesos. She thanked her roomie’s boyfriend, who is a doctor, and recommended what to do during his bad weather. Subsequently, he contacted a pulmonologist for the specific treatment of the coronavirus.

“It is an expensive disease. My years of training, I think, prevented my body from reacting in a worse way. What I can recommend to people is to be very careful and follow all the indications, take extreme precautions, because it is the only thing that going to save. “

Now he stays at home, doing exercises to strengthen his lungs and waiting for the contagion curve in Mexico to decrease to return to normal.

“This is real and very dangerous, it happened to me and I do not wish it on someone else. I think the country is not taking the necessary tests, you have to be very careful,” he closed.

