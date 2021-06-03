Vanessa Porto vs. Ilara Joanna added to Bellator 260

Vanessa porto defend his place in the top 10 of the 125-pound ranking in the Bellator 260.

The 37-year-old veteran, former flyweight champion of Invicta FC, will face his compatriot Ilara Joanna in the event.

Combate reported on the pairing on Wednesday.

Porto lost in its promotional debut, falling by unanimous decision to the two-time challenger to the titles of the UFC, Liz carmouche, in the co-star of the Bellator 256.

Prior to that loss, the experienced São Paulo-born fighter was on a four-game winning streak, three of them by completion.

Joanna, 26, has not competed since Bellator 237 in December 2019, where she lost by technical knockout against the Japanese Kana watanabe.

The Brazilian had premiered in Bellator two months before submitting to the ex-UFC Strawweight, Bec rawlings.

Bellator 260 takes place this June 11.

