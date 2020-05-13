The actress Vanessa Paradis gave her support to her ex-husband, the actor Johnny Depp, in the lawsuit initiated against the British tabloid The Sun, who had described him as an abusive husband, according to court documents released Wednesday.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star sues the British newspaper and its owner, “News Group Newspapers”, for presenting it as a proven fact, in an article published in April 2018, that he had beaten his then wife, the also American actress Amber Heard.

The couple experienced a resounding divorce in early 2017, just over a year after their wedding. The 34-year-old actress then mentioned “years” of “physical and psychological” violence, which Depp denies.

Depp’s lawyers asked Paradis to testify in this trial, which was originally scheduled for mid-March at the London Supreme Court, but was postponed until July due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

“I have known Johnny for over 25 years. We were together for 14 and we raised our two children between them“The French actress said in written testimony for this trial.

“Throughout all those years, Johnny has been a gentle, loving, generous and non-violent man and father,” added the man who separated from the actor in 2012, shortly before he entered into a relationship with Heard. “He has never been violent or abusive to me,” he added.

This Wednesday, during a video conference hearing, Depp’s lawyers They also announced that they want to present the testimony of the actress Winona Ryder., who had a relationship with him in the 1990s.

In his statement, Ryder would explain that he “couldn’t understand” Amber Heard’s allegations against Depp.

The actor denies having been violent towards Heard and has also filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in the United States.

