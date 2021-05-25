Vanessa Oyarzún, “La Vecina”, shares her secrets to show off a tempting figure

With the confinement and the lack of activity, Vanessa Oyarzún dropped into food and went up to size 11.

However, the famous “Neighbor” has already applied and with intermittent fasting and consuming ketone, she dropped to a size 7 and this has her delighted with life.

The Venezuelan commented that she does not have much time to exercise, but going down to food has allowed her to regain her shape.

“The truth is that I have already lost weight, I am applying myself, taking care of my diet. I found a wonderful secret, which is do some intermittent fasting that I combine with the ketone.

“The fast is 16 hours every day. My last meal of the day is at 8 at night and until the next day I will eat again, between 12 or 1 in the afternoon ”.

This regimen, Vanessa said, has allowed her to see significant changes, especially in her size.

He prefers not to focus on weight because that is relative.

“I have noticed that I have more energy, greater concentration, the ketone helps me a lot too. It is not so much losing weight, but rather in measures because the skin is sticking to the muscle. Ketone is a liquid sold in Monterrey, Mexico, that helps me reduce anxiety and have more energy during the day and it makes it easier for me to arrive with less work at 16 hours of fasting ”.

BY: Paula Ruiz