Vanessa Kirby joins the sequel to ‘The Father’

After the success of ‘The father‘(2020), which awarded the Oscar for Best Leading Actor to Anthony Hopkins and the one with the best script adapted to Florian zeller Y Christopher hampton, Zeller’s desire to bring his trilogy of plays to the cinema will continue with ‘The son‘, a film that already had Hugh jackman Y Laura dern as protagonists and to which now it is added Vanessa kirby.

“Vanessa Kirby is a great actress to me: intense, inventive and powerful,” Zeller said in a statement. “I am especially happy to take her on this cinematic adventure.”

The actress, who this year was nominated for an Oscar for her spectacular work in ‘Fragments of a woman‘(Kornél Mundruczó, 2020), premiered in the BBC miniseries’Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations‘(Brian Kirk, 2011) and has since appeared in titles such as’A matter of time‘(Richard Curtis, 2013),’Everest‘(Baltasar Kormákur, 2015), the series’The Crown‘(Peter Morgan, 2016) and’Mission Impossible: Fallout‘(Christopher McQuarrie, 2018).

“It is a deeply human story and, I think, connects us all,” explains its author. “I hope the audience is touched by this family’s journey. Both Hugh and Laura convey great warmth, compassion, and vulnerability. Hopefully this movie invites us to call family and friends to tell them that we love them and that they are not alone ”.

