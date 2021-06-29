Vanessa Kirby joins the cast of Florian Zeller’s ‘The Son’

Vanessa Kirby (‘Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw’) has joined the cast of ‘The Son’, a film adaptation of Florian Zeller’s play that Zeller himself will direct from a script that he has also co-written with Christopher Hampton. In turn, Zeller will be one of its producers along with Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Joanna Laurie and Christophe Spadone.

Kirby joins in this way the previously announced Hugh Jackman and Laura Dern, in what will be the second film of the person in charge of the acclaimed ‘The father’.

‘The son’ tells the story of a busy married couple (Jackman, Kirby) who just had a baby. However, they will not be able to enjoy the newborn very calmly because they will also have to take care of the troublesome teenage son that he had with his previous partner (Dern).

‘The son’ is part of a thematic trilogy of autobiographical cut along with ‘The father’ Y ‘Mother’, presumably that sooner or later the latter will also have its corresponding film adaptation at the hands of Zeller himself.