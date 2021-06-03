Vanessa Huppenkothen talks like never before about the illness that changed her life

“It is a gland, butterfly type, and is in charge of regulating metabolism, sleep, hormones, in short, as you start to investigate the subject, everything that regulates the thyroid is impressive, and it has to do with everything, even in having children ”.

Vanessa also shared some details of the causes that cause this imbalance in its functioning: “I believe that the people who suffer from it understand each other and there are not a few, there are 200 million people in the world who suffer from this disease and why unleashes ?, due to stress, dieting, many women after pregnancy thyroid triggers and, in general, people who suffer from hypothyroidism are women, “he explained.

Instagram / vanehupp

In addition, she acknowledged that it has been very difficult for her to deal with the comments she has received throughout this process. “You have no idea why you can’t get pregnant, it’s a lot of things. I went to a great endocrinologist, the balance was difficult for me to reach him when I was two years old, there are people who never balance, thank God, it happened to me and it is a yo-yo: it goes up and down and they criticize you: ‘Hey, why did you get so low? or why did you go up so much? and being on TV is like ‘hey, you look more horny, hey, your legs are bigger’, it’s horrible, besides you can’t explain to everyone what is happening to you, “he explained.

Finally he shared some tips that have worked for him to stay healthier: “Sleep well, when we do not sleep well we secrete cortisol and that is regulated by the thyroid and makes our metabolism much slower. Find a balance and if you do a diet that is with a specialist, each body is different. Keto doesn’t work for me, for example, or these fad diets. Mine is balanced, low in carbohydrates, ”said Vanessa who also exercises to maintain her weight and other signs of hyperthyroidism.