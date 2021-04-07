Vanessa Huppenkothen drives her followers crazy with a tempting photo on the beach

The journalist Vanessa Huppenkothen is a renowned host who currently works in the middle of ESPN and proving to be a loyal supporter of German soccer as a Bayern Munich fan.

The former presenter of televised sports, has once again stolen the spotlight in the world of social networks, leaving his sculptural figure in view of his more than one and a half million followers.

Via Instagram, the Mexican journalist released the image where she appears posing under the rays of the sun in a black swimsuit on the sand on Balandra beach, in La Paz, Baja California.

This publication has received more than 48 thousand likes and more than 500 comments from her loyal fans on social networks, highlighting Vanessa Huppenkothen’s taste for the off-screen lifestyle.