Vanessa Hudgens takes party themes seriously

Vanessa Hudgens didn’t pass up the opportunity to rock the perfect outfit at a vintage party, she really went to the details!

No parties have been in so long that now that things seem to be getting back to normal, Vanessa Hudgens kept sporting a perfect outfit at an outdoor party she attended with her friends.

The party was themed of the Victorian era, so the actress was right to choose a flowing yellow layered dress, boho look in combination of accessories ideal for this look.

While she wore her hair tied up and covered with a Jacquemus hat, her footwear was also in tune with the situation with a pair of classic and timeless two-tone Chanel Pumps, valued at $ 925.

Both Vanessa and her best friend, singer GG Magree attended this reunion where they forgot for a moment about the last year where there weren’t as many parties as they would have liked.

Fortunately, since it was an open space, everyone was able to feel calmer and enjoy the meeting without so many worries about their health; in fact, no one was seen wearing masks.

Attendees were allowed to bring their pets and the coexistence was pleasant, without surprises or excesses. It was almost an ideal space to improvise a photo session because of how appropriate to the subject everyone was.

However, it was Vanessa who showed the most, as her selection of clothes and accessories made her stand out from the whole group.