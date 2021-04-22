Vanessa Hudgens reveals she met her boyfriend Cole Tucker in a class on Zoom

Last valentine’s day Vanessa Hudgens confirmed her new romantic relationship on Instagram, the favorite medium of celebrities in this type of situation, and took the opportunity to make official presentations between her fans and her boyfriend, the baseball player Cole tucker, sharing their first ‘official’ photograph together.

The rumors that linked the former Disney star with the Pittsburgh Pirates athlete had begun to circulate a couple of months ago and now she has wanted to reveal that the beginning of their love story was typical of one of the romantic comedies that she has starred in.

The couple met in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic through Zoom, in one of the group meditation sessions in which Vanessa was encouraged to participate in a virtual way and to which it happened that Cole had also signed up.

“It was very strange, yes. This is Zoom, you have to like it yes or yes ”, she joked in a statement to the Entertainment tonight portal in which she has not tried to hide how excited she feels next to her boy.

“I’m very happy. Really yes. I think it is also very important to show yourself grateful for everything you have in life. I’ve tried to make it one of my priorities, and I feel like that has helped magical things happen to me. ”