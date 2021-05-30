Vanessa Hudgens Meet Ashley Tisdale’s Baby: See the Pics!

In the event that you want to get in your High School Musical feels this fine Sunday morning, please be advised that Vanessa Hudgens just met Ashley Tisdale’s new baby daughter, Jupiter Iris French, for the first time and the photos! They are cute!

Ashley shared photos of the meeting on her Instagram story, writing “Juju & Aunt Nessa. Literally Jupiter opened her arms like hold me the minute she met Ness. It warmed my heart.”

Meanwhile, Vanessa also posted a pic, writing “I melt over this angel.”

Ashley and Vanessa have stayed super close over the years, with Ashley telling Us Weekly “We actually worked together a year before in a Sears commercial and from that day on we were super close …” We just have a connection and she’s so awesome and one of my best friends. What I love about her is that she’s so talented, and I think what we share is that we’re really grounded people and I think that’s important, especially with what we do, is to stay grounded. “

Last year, Vanessa actually revealed that she and Ashley are so close they decided to renovate their homes together, saying in a b-day post “ash and I started from the bottom now we here !!! Lol but for real tho. We met on a commercial audition and our friendship took off. Next to high school musical, to touring the world, to shopping ALOT, to basketball games and a lot of rose. Now in our adulthood we busy helping each other decorate and renovate our houses. “

