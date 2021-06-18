Vanessa Hudgens explodes against Kendall Jenner and her summer body

A few days ago, Kendall Jenner and her friends turned on social networks with different publications in bikini from their vacations in Mexico. The model shared an album in which she appears wearing a high-waisted printed thong bikini that she paired with a mesh top and later became taken up by Complex with the caption “Summer body”, along with a sun emoji and a sea wave emoji.

Kendall’s post received over 7 million likess and Complex’s got almost half a million “likes”, however, to Vanessa Hudgens The caption used by the medium did not seem correct in your repost and did not think twice about correcting it and emphasize that all bodies of all shapes and sizes are summer bodies.