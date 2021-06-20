Vanessa Hudgens criticizes the concept of ‘summer body’ in a photo of Kendall Jenner

With the rise in temperatures, social networks are filled with publications full of tips to ‘get ready’ for the hot months, that encourage you to lose weight or work your abs before you even think about donning a bathing suit.

This week the actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens has publicly attacked the idea that it is necessary to prepare in some concrete way to wear a bikini, leaving a comment on a photograph of Kendall Jenner on the beach posted on the Instagram account of Complex magazine next to the title ‘summer body’.

“A summer body, because all bodies are summer bodies during the summer. I just wanted to mention it ”, the artist has responded. The model’s comment received more than 33,784 likes.

The former Disney star, who has always been a true ‘addicted’ to exercise and dancing, has not wanted to directly criticize the model, who only appears in that image, and has clearly tried to use a tone that is as conciliatory as possible. However, her words have received countless signs of support that show that the rigid canons of beauty that have prevailed in the fashion industry for decades have begun to become obsolete.

