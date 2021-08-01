Vanessa Guzmán competes and wins 3 medals in the world of bodybuilding – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The appearance of actress Vanessa Guzmán has caused a furor on social networks, after images of her participation in bodybuilding were published.

Actress Vanessa Guzmán has had an approach to exercise from a very young age, but it was until recently that she was able to achieve one of her goals by participating in a professional bodybuilding contest.

For a few years he underwent a strict diet and exercise regimen to define his muscles, but acting jobs limited his possibilities.

His physical work and his perseverance paid off, proof of this are the images he shares through Instagram, as well as his stories, where he shows the diet to which he is subjected, routines that his followers can carry out and his personal preparation.

Vanessa Guzmán participated this July 31 in the Vallarta BodyFit, where she managed to win three medals.

Athlete Vanessa Guzmán took first place in the Open Class C, achieved first prize in Masters and came third place in rookie.