Gloria Guillén with her daughter, Mayra.

Gloria Guillén, Vanessa’s mother The soldier who disappeared at the Fort Hood military base in Texas more than two months ago demanded that the military authorities search for her daughter in the tunnels of the military space.

« Why don’t they close the base and the whole organization goes searching in tunnels … What are they hiding in the tunnels? » If they don’t hide anything, that damn base is closed and they let people I trust go into the tunnels, the ships, everything, everything; to those buildings that have the tunnels below. What are they hiding? ”Asked the Mexican.

Gloria Guillén at the demonstration held yesterday outside the military base in Killeen.

The desperate mother’s expressions came amid a peaceful protest outside the fort.

Every week, relatives, friends, and community members demand to know the whereabouts of the 20-year-old with banners and chanting phrases like: « Where’s Vanessa? » and « we want her alive ».

This, however, is the first time that Guillén has been heard to ask authorities so emphatically to examine the space’s concrete tunnels. A report by DTT News indicates that the structures are between 8 and 12 feet long and between 12 and 15 feet high. They consist of long passageways with an individual room at the back that houses explosive materials that surround the plutonium nucleus used for atomic material.

In the same area where “Tunnel 50” and “Tunnel 26” are located there are old bunkers.

Vestiges of the Cold War

The network of tunnels of the so-called Project 76, were created in 1949, and used during the Cold War to hide nuclear weapons.

Since 2003, the facilities have been used for training

A report by KHOU, a television station that gained access to the « secret » space in 2016, shows the recesses of the underground corridors that are seen as desolate.

The military authorities have limited themselves to indicating that the investigation into the Guillén case continues and that he is suspected of being the victim of a crime.

No officer has spoken about possible suspects in the disappearance. The young woman’s family insists that they were superiors of the base and that the girl was being sexually harassed by two sergeants.

Watch the Fort Hood tunnels here on video

