Vanessa Córdoba became the first foreigner to play in the Liga MX Femenil

After months of waiting, the Liga MX Femenil is back with the Opening tournament 2021 with the match between the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro against the Rayadas de Monterrey at the La Corregidora stadium.

Goalkeeper Vanessa Córdoba has written her name in the history of women’s football in Mexican soccer, by becoming the first foreign player to play a match in the Liga MX Femenil.

The 26-year-old Colombian goalkeeper and daughter of the legend Óscar Córdoba came out as the starter of the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro to be the first foreign footballer to debut in the Liga MX Femenil this season.

At the moment, the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro equal in local condition against the Rayadas del Monterrey, at the start of the activity on day 1 of the 2021 Apertura tournament of the Liga MX Femenil.

