Vanessa Claudio answers whether or not there was a lawsuit between her and Alicia Machado, during the Miss Universe broadcast

Vanessa claudio chatted with Flor Rubio and Brandon Peniche for Televisión Azteca’s morning show Venga La Alegría. There she was questioned about the alleged conflict she lived with Alicia Machado when together with the actor they presented the Miss Universe pageant, for Mexico.

Both the panelist from Tell me what you know as Brandon assured that they do not know where this rumor came from. And he explained that what may have seemed strange to the public was not seeing her at the end of the transmission with them. Probably because of the image shared by the Venezuelan, there are those who might consider that she had deliberately wanted to exclude Vanessa Claudio from the memory photo.

It should be remembered that Vanessa was also providing coverage for Telemundo, where the main hosts were Carlos Ponce and Jacqueline Bracamontes. He explained that the sets from which they were broadcasting were quite far from each other and that the production of the event did not fall on them as well, which is why many aspects were out of their control as conductors.

Here are the statements of the Puerto Rican driver:

For several years, Vanessa Claudio was the presenter of Venga La Alegría, which is why she is the direct link between the morning and Telemundo, where for just over two years she has been part of the Telemundo show program, Suelta La Sopa, where share with Jorge Bernal, Lucho Borrego, Aylin Mújica and Juan Manuel Cortes.

On Instagram, in the account of Alicia Machado, Miss Universe of 1996, it can be seen that on her part there is no conflict with Vanessa. That together they really enjoyed the broadcast of this beauty competition that saw Mexico take the crown for the third time, this time on the head of Andrea Mesa, the Miss Universe 2021. Before her the crown, for Mexico, she wore it Ximena Navarrete in 2010, and before them it was Lupita Jones in 1991.

