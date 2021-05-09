Vanessa Bryant’s tribute to her daughter for her birthday: “Mambacita”

On January 26, 2020, a fatal helicopter crash in California claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, in addition to that of seven other people. A year and three months have passed since then, but the memory of both remains indelible in the minds of millions of people, although there is one who will hardly be able to replace any of such a blow. Vanessa, the wife of the Lakers legend and mother of his children, has not stopped honoring them since., and this Friday he has taken another step to remember his daughter the day before her birthday.

The american has created a clothing brand that will be called ‘Mambacita’, the nickname by which Gigi was known for his talent playing basketball, a skill that he undoubtedly inherited from his father and that he was going to practice precisely on the day of the tragic accident. The former Los Angeles Lakers player created this alter ego inspired by the Quentin Tarantino movie ‘Kill Bill’ to try to separate his sports life with his private life.

“The name (Kobe Bryant) only evokes a negative emotion,” he explained in an interview for The New Yorker in 2014, recalling the episode he experienced in 2003 with an accusation of sexual assault from which he left without charges after reaching an agreement. “Said: ‘If I create this alter ego, then when I play this is what will come out of your mouth, separate the personal things‘. You’re not looking at Bruce Banner, you’re looking at the Hulk, “he confessed.” When I step onto the pitch I become that, I’m the killer snake. I’m cold, “he added.

Later he would join forces with Nike to create a basketball league so that children could access the sport for free and they named it Mamba, and years later it would arrive the academy with the same title. She was heading to the latter on January 26 and now Vanessa takes the lead by creating a brand with a goal just as good as those promoted by her husband, because proceeds will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation.

The garments can be purchased from next Saturday, May 1, a date that coincides with the day that Gianna Bryant would turn 15 years old.