Vanessa Bryant’s message on her late daughter’s birthday

(CNN Spanish) – This May 1, Gianna “Gigi” Bryant would turn 14, the late daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant.

Gianna, who lost her life with her father and seven other people in a helicopter accident in the city of Calabasas, California, last January, was part of the Lady Mambas basketball team of the «Black Mamba» sports academy. .

Vanessa shared a message on her social networks to commemorate “Gigi’s” birthday.

“Happy fourteenth birthday my sweet baby, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than she could show you. You will always be part of MY SOUL. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much !!!!!!! ”, Vanessa said in the post dedicated to her daughter.

On April 17, Gianna Bryant, along with Payton Chester and Alyssa Altobelli, who also lost their lives in the tragic accident, were honorably selected in the WNBA draft.