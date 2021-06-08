Vanessa Bryant surprised Kobe’s sister with a millionaire gift



In addition, recently, the widow of Kobe Bryant has entered into a controversy with Nike for the use of rights to the “Mambacita” brand.

Photo: Maddie Meyer / .

Vanessa Bryant made a special gift to Kobe Bryant’s sister, Sharia Washington. Both have maintained a close relationship that was strengthened after the tragedy in which the basketball legend died. And during the past week, Vanessa decided to surprise her sister-in-law with a millionaire gift.

“Surprise, Sharia, we love you. Tesla Tunnel, here she comes. From Las Vegas to California“Was the text with which Bryant accompanied the video of the moment in which Surprise Sharia Washington with one of the Tesla brand car models, whose value ranges from $ 39,660 to $ 56,960, as reviewed by the MotorTrend page.

“Oh my gosh, so this happened today. Thank you very much, V! I’m still speechless, this is absolutely awesome. I love youKobe’s sister wrote on her Instagram account.

Vanessa Bryant also made headlines last week following her upset with Nike, for the possible unauthorized launch of the “Mambacita” slippers, created with the intention of honoring his late daughter Gianna Bryant.