“Happy 14th birthday to my sweet little Gianna. Mommy loves you more than she can show, ”he wrote next to the photograph published Friday morning on his Instagram account. “You are part of my soul forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss all of you, Gigi. I love so much!”.

The publication received a shower of comments and signs of affection for the little girl who lost her life with her father, the basketball player Kobe Bryant, last January.

Her mother added a special request in her networks for all those who wanted to honor the memory of her daughter. In a second post, Vanessa revealed that the little athlete liked to wear a red bow in her school photos as a symbol of love and life, so she asked her followers to use that color in celebration of her birthday.

Gianna loved wearing a red bow in all of her school photos. Red means love and life. To commemorate Gigi’s birthday today, please consider wearing red, capture an act of kindness, or show how you would do it in Gigi’s way, as she always gave everything, in everything she did and led with kindness, ”he wrote. along with a series of photographs showing a red elastic band, with the little girl’s name and nickname.

Another honor that preceded what would have been her birthday: Gigi and two of her Mamba Academy classmates who died with her were named honorary selected by the National Women’s Basketball Association.

"I'm so proud of you Gigi," said Vanessa of that selection. Her daughter died with Kobe and seven others in a helicopter accident in the hills of Calabasas, California.