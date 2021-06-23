Vanessa Bryant reaches a settlement with the helicopter company she sued

In February, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) concluded that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, of the helicopter was disoriented due to the fog and maintained that he did not follow the rules when fly through the thick clouds that were present in a mountainous area west of Los Angeles (USA).

The authorities assured that by following this route, Zobayan acted against the rules of his training by endangering the crew, since when flying between thick clouds and with limited visibility, a pilot may think that he is going up when it’s actually losing altitude.

It has been concluded that this is what happened in this accident, as it turns out that the pilot had signaled to air control, shortly before crashing, that he was gaining altitude to overcome the clouds.

The helicopter had taken off in the morning from Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles, and was heading to Ventura County, located west of the Californian city, when suddenly, around 09:45, the vehicle crashed into an area mountainous city of Calabasas.