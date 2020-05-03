Friday would have been Gianna Bryant’s 14th birthday. Her father, Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and she were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash Jan. 26 in Calabasas.

Vanessa Bryant, who has a tradition of posting a message and photo on Instagram to celebrate her daughters’ birthdays, wrote this about Gianna on Friday:

“Happy 14th birthday to my sweet baby, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can prove. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much every day. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your laughter. I miss everything about you, Gigi. I love you!!!!!!!”

During public service for her husband and daughter on February 24 at the Staples Center, Vanessa Bryant spoke about her bond with Gianna.

“She was daddy’s girl, but I know she loves her mom,” said Vanessa Bryant. “And she always told me and showed me how much she loved me. She was one of my best friends.”

These are some of Vanessa Bryant’s posts on Gianna’s previous birthdays.

The renowned Mexican singer and songwriter Óscar Chávez died Thursday at the age of 85 in a hospital in Mexico City a day after being admitted with symptoms of COVID-19, confirmed official sources.

Rishi Kapoor, scion of Bollywood’s most famous family who appeared in nearly a hundred movies, dies of leukemia at age 67

Irrfan Khan dies, veteran Bollywood actor who achieved international fame with films like “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Jurassic World”

Michael Robinson, who won the European Cup with Liverpool and later became a renowned football commentator in Spain, has passed away

Ashley Ross of the reality show “Little Women: Atlanta” dies in a car accident at age 34

Aarón Hernán died yesterday at the age of 89 in his room inside La Casa del Actor, where he lived, from an acute heart attack. This was confirmed by the director of the property, Elisa Furlong, who commented that, prior to his death, Hernán He showed great improvement after the hip operation he underwent a few days ago due to a fall.

