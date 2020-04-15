Four years ago Kobe Bryant he retired from active basketball in a historic game in which he endorsed 60 points for Utah Jazz. For this reason, the wife of the ill-fated former player of Los Angeles Lakers, Vanessa Bryant, has posted a post on Instagram in which he remembers his figure and, above all, deeply regrets that he could only enjoy 4 years retired after a lifetime working:

“My husband worked very hard for twenty years. He gave it all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and with me after so long without being able to do it. He wanted to be there every day, to live every special moment of their lives. He could only enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement. We had two more daughters, won an Oscar, opened Granity studios, became a bestselling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team at the time. She worked hard 7 days a day. the week just like their father did. Every day I wish I could go back to that morning. I wish they had a normal game on January 26. Life is not fair. It just doesn’t make sense. “

.