Vanessa Bryant, furious with Nike for allegedly launching sneakers in tribute to her daughter Gianna without her permission



Weeks ago, Vanessa Bryant decided not to renew the “Mamba” brand contract with Nike.

Photo: Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant is furious with Nike. The widow of the legendary Kobe Bryant published a post on his Instagram account pointing out a possible problem with the unconfirmed launch of the “Mambacita” sneakers, created with the intention of honoring his late daughter Gianna Bryant.

Vanessa bryant showed a Photo in which we can appreciate a person displaying Mambacita slippers, still when she, as the owner of the brand, has not given permission to market them. Hence his anger with Nike.

“This is a shoe I worked on to honor my daughter Gianna… Mambacita shoes have not been approved for sale. I wanted to sell them so that ALL the products would give benefits to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports foundation, but I did not renew the contract with Nike and decided not to sell them“, Explains in the statement.

Bryant adds that Nike hasn’t shipped any sneakers to her or her daughters, and that she doesn’t know how anyone else has them. “I hope these shoes didn’t sell, Nike“Were Vanessa’s last words.

In the image that we attach below we can see the design of the shoes. Vanessa Bryant said that the colors were chosen in honor of the colors of the uniform that Gianna wore, as well as the number “2”.

On the back of the left pair is engraved the name “Kobe”, while on the right pair is the name “Gigi”. The shoes have other details such as butterflies and wings. For now, Nike has not commented on the matter.