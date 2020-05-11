Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant who tragically died in a helicopter accident on January 26, has decided to take legal action against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office by images taken by some accident agents who cost her husband and daughter Gianna their lives.

In that lawsuit, which People magazine had access to, Talks of Moral Anguish and Emotional Stress After “At Least Eight Sheriff’s Officers Taken Mobile Photos of Children, deceased parents and coaches. “

Images that, like later the Sheriff’s office would confirm, they had no link to the investigation of the accident and this has been reflected in the lawsuit filed by Bryant: “As the Sheriff’s Department later admitted, there was no purpose of investigation for taking those images from the crash site. The officers took photos for their personal purposes, “the sheriff’s office acknowledged.

Emotional distress

“Mrs. Bryant has suffered an immense tragedy in losing her husband and daughter; her pain has been compounded by severe emotional distress caused by misconduct by sheriff’s deputies and mishandling by the Sheriff’s Department. She is deeply concerned that not all copies of the photos have been taken into account and that it is only a matter of time before she or her daughters find them on the Internet, “the statement said.

Vanessa’s lawyer, assured at the time thatue scandal came to light, that the fact of sharing the photos of the tragedy “It is a violation of human decency, respect and the right to privacy of victims and families. We hope that those who shared these photos face the harshest disciplinary measures and that their identity comes to light to ensure that photos are no longer shared. “

