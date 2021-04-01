Vanessa Bryant celebrates, through tears, her daughter’s great achievement







In the same way, Natalia will have to find a balance between her two passions, since she recently also began her career in the world of modeling with the agency IMG Models Worldwide, which has had in its ranks big names such as Lily Aldridge, Gisele Bündchen, Hailey Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Miranda Kerr, Karlie Kloss, Nicola Peltz, Bella and Gigi Hadid.

The excitement of beginning to see her dreams come true was reflected in her post: “I am beyond excited and honored to be part of the IMG family!” Natalia posted very happy with her new job.





Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.