VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF Postponed by Gary Gensler’s SEC for Further Review

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on the VanEck Bitcoin ETF, according to a document. The approval delay comes as Gary Gensler, the SEC’s new chief, reviews the applications.

The Bitcoin ETF that is under review would be the first of its kind and would give investors direct exposure to said cryptocurrency. Other ETFs focus on giving investors exposure to cryptocurrencies through the shares of related companies. The SEC is likely reflecting on the potential dangers to individual investors from volatility and manipulation.

This decision is usually made in 45 days, but the SEC needs more time.

The document says the following:

“The Commission considers that it is appropriate to designate a longer term to take action on the proposed regulation modification, so that it has sufficient time to examine the proposed regulation modification and the comments received.”

Investment management firm VanEck introduced the Bitcoin ETF late last year drawing on the enthusiasm from the crypto community. In the document states

“Bitcoin has matured” and is similar in “efficiency and scale […] to established global equity, fixed income and commodity markets ”.

Will Gensler approve a Bitcoin ETF?

Gary Gensler was appointed chairman of the SEC by President Biden in January, and the decision was welcomed by the crypto community. The MIT professor has taught courses on blockchain and cryptocurrencies and has generally been open-minded about them.

Gary Gensler

In a recent article, Gensler said she would review the guidelines provided by the US Treasury, which is led by Janet Yellen. The latter has criticized cryptocurrencies and claimed that they have little value. It is not clear what the position of the United States could be. However, the overall impression is that regulators are concerned about making the right choice.

Meanwhile, there are countries that imitate the United States and there are countries that are going full steam ahead with the digitization of currencies. China is one of the largest nations that has made progress with digitization; its digital yuan will be launched later this year. However, nations like the United States are more interested in creating effective regulation with care, rather than reaping the benefits.

The United States has a certain time and they are expected to move forward with regulation throughout this year. Gensler will be among the top decision makers, and his knowledge of cryptocurrencies is a favorable sign.

