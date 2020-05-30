Finally came victory for Stoffel Vandoorne, the owner of four of the five Poles in virtual Formula E races to date. The Belgian prevailed in the sixth round of the virtual championship organized to benefit UNICEF on the New York street circuit.

The tournament is called ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge and the video game used is the rFactor 2 simulator platform. Each pilot has one lap to classify and determine the order of the grid. The race is 15 laps and after the first two laps the process of elimination of the last pilot begins.

The starting grid was made up of all the drivers of the current real season of Formula E, with the exception of Daniel Abt who was dismissed from Audi due to his virtual crime in the race last Saturday.

The Pole was obtained by Vandoorne, the fourth in five appointments. The Mercedes driver was followed by Maximilian Günther and Neel Jani. Wehrlein ranked poorly and ranked 19th on the grid.

The start, as usual, was bumpy as Rowland touched Günther causing the BMW driver to lag to the last positions. Vandoorne was first, followed by Jani and Antonio Félix da Costa who placed third. Wehrlein took advantage of the skirmish and placed fifth with a great comeback as soon as the test began.

On lap 4 Rowland and Wehrlein overtook the Techeetah driver to climb to third and fourth position, respectively. In the middle of the pack, Alexander Sims touched Jean-Éric Vergne and this forced the French pilot to delay.

At the equator of the race, Vandoorne took a wide advantage over his rivals. Rowland and Wehrlein started chasing Jani. The action focused in the meantime on the fight for fifth place between da Costa and Mitch Evans. Günther climbed positions and rose to 13th place.

On lap 10, Jani withstood Rowland and Wehrlein’s onslaught but on the next lap they were both overcome. On lap 12, the Mahindra driver outscored the Nissan driver for second.

The drivers eliminated in the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge were Sam Bird, Lucas di Grassi, Nico Müller, Edoardo Mortara, Jerome D´Ambrosio, Vergne, Felipe Massa, Brendon Hartley, Nyck de Vries, Sims and Robin Frijns.

The checkered flag arrived on lap 15. Vandoorne won comfortably over Wehrlein and Rowland. Behind them were da Costa, Jani, Evans, James Calado, Sébastien Buemi, Oliver Turvey, André Lotterer, Ma Qing Hua and Günther.

The general classification has a new leader. Vandoorne surpasses Wehrlein and takes the lead. Günther continues in third position. The next competition of the ABB Formula E Race at Home Challenge will be next Saturday in a stage to be confirmed.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.