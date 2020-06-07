The Mercedes driver, from less to more to win the first virtual title

Oliver Rowland claimed victory today

Stoffel Vandoorne –Mercedes-Benz EQ–, the owner of almost all Poles, has been crowned Formula E ‘Race at Home Challenge’ champion after completing the eight races that made up the championship. The tournament was held on the rFactor 2 platform. Each driver had one lap to qualify to determine the order of the grid, the races were fifteen laps and after the first two, the last driver was eliminated.

Oliver Rowland –Nissan e.Dams– has dominated from top to bottom on the Tempelhof track where the real Formula E competes. Vandoorne’s second place, and the premature delay of Pascal Wehrlein –Mahindra Racing–, have earned him to tie the champion scepter. The last step of the podium has been for Maximilian Günther –BMW Andretti Motorsport–.

To the drivers of the current real Formula E season, in the last race Kelvin Van der Linde, Joel Eriksson, Alice Powell and Sam Dejonghe have been added, who have replaced Daniel Abt, Nico Müller, Robin Frijns and Jerome D’Ambrosio respectively. The Pole was obtained by Rowland and behind Wehrlein and Vandoorne. Günther, another of the candidates for the title, has classified fourth.

The departure has defined the championship. Rowland was in the lead while Wehrlein and Vandoorne vied for second place. In the second corner the Mercedes driver touched the Mahindra driver, who fell to the bottom, and from there Wehrlein had to go up several positions to finish fourth and be crowned champion. Günther was third.

On lap four the places in the upper zone were unchanged: Rowland, Vandoorne and Günther took advantage of their rivals. Wehrlein traced positions ranking twelfth. At the equator of the race, monotony has invaded the atmosphere and action on the track has been almost nil.

The checkered flag has arrived on lap 15. Wehrlein has managed to overcome several rivals and to finish ninth. Rowland has achieved his second victory in Berlin, Vandoorne has escorted him to several seconds and Günther has finished third. Behind them have been Edoardo Mortara, Sébastien Buemi, James Calado, Nyck de Vries, Felipe Massa, Wehrlein, Kelvin Van der Linde, António Félix da Costa and André Lotterer.

The drivers eliminated in the ABB Formula E ‘Race at Home Challenge’ have been Mitch Evans, Neel Jani, Joel Eriksson, Oliver Turvey, Alice Powell, Lucas di Grassi, Ma Qing Hua, Sam Dejonghe, Sam Bird, Brendon Hartley, Jean- Eric Vergne and Alexander Sims.

In the championship, the Mercedes driver has been followed by Wehrlein, Rowland and Günther.

