Vanderpump Rules’ James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss Are Engaged

James Kennedy and Rachel Leviss are ready to be husband and wife!

On Sunday, May 16, the Vanderpump Rules stars announced they took a major step in their relationship: They’re engaged!

“James proposed at the iconic Empire Polo Fields of ‘RACHELLA’ Friday night …,” the 25-year-old pageant queen began her Instagram caption. “And I said YES! I’m over the Coachella moon.”

Raquel shared several snapshots of her and the 29-year-old star’s romantic night out. In one photo, the couple posed together with Raquel showing off her massive diamond ring and the British DJ throwing a peace sign in the air. Another image captured a sweet moment between the two, as they shared a dance together.

Of course, the reality TV personality also captured a close-up of her engagement ring, which appeared to be an oval cut.

James also announced their news on Instagram, writing, “THE LOVE OF MY LIFE, said yes.”