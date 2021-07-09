Vanderhall Brawley: El Navarro changes his name and reveals his secrets

Vanderhall is one of the most peculiar manufacturers of “cars” of those that make up the automotive sector. This is so because its business model, until now, was not focused on this market niche. In fact, he is known to the general public for creating a series of tricycles with a marked sporty character. In addition, to move them, it has General Motors, which is the one who supplies it with the 1.4 and 1.5-liter turbocharged engines.

However, the evolution of the sector has forced it to take the leap to hitherto inhospitable plots. The development of Edison 2, What is it one hundred percent electric, has allowed it to reach new customers, especially those with greater environmental awareness. But this model will not be alone in its range, the Navarro will join shortly. To do this, they have decided to change its name and, now, it will be called Vanderhall brawley. We tell you the latest news.

The Vanderhall Brawley comes with four electric motors and two types of battery …

If you do a bit of memory, the last time we talked about the Vanderhall Navarro Brawley we tell you that technical data that were on the model were limited. Well, those responsible for the brand have considered it appropriate that the wait comes to an end. Now we know that it is moved by four electric motors, one on each wheel, which in the more powerful version (GTS) will offer more than 400 hp and 650 Nm of maximum torque.

To power this powertrain you will have two types of batteries. According to data provided by the manufacturer, there is one of 40 kWh of energy capacity and another, greater, which becomes 60 kWh. The estimated average autonomy is about 200 miles (321 kilometers) but they do not confirm based on which homologation criteria. For charging, it has a 6 kW on-board charger, regenerative braking and even DC fast charging of up to 300 volts.

And so far we can read about technical data. Not so in terms of cabin comforts or equipment possibilities. Depending on the brand, the Brawley will feature seating for four adults, a closed cabin with heating and air conditioning and a removable roof. Other options include windshield wipers, a sound system with Bluetooth Kicker connectivity, heated seats and a ViDAR system.

Finally, a curiosity. Their tires are from 35 inches (88.9 centimeters) that are as large as those of the Jeep Wragler Xtreme Recon or the Ford Bronco Badlands with the Sasquatch Bonus Package. The arrival on the market of the Vanderhall Brawley is scheduled for next year 2022 and its price has not yet been announced. However, if you want to get a unit, you can reserve it right now.

Ah, Europe is not expected to arrive. A shame …

Source – Vanderhall