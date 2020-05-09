In Otzolotepec, Edo. from Mexico, patrols and municipal assets were vandalized after an audio was released that claims fumigation with coronavirus

Edomex, violence by fakes

Regeneration, May 9, 2020. With stones, sticks and even spikes, residents of San Mateo Capulhuac in Otzolotepec, destroyed a patrol of the Municipal Police, on Friday night.

“Fuck your mother, you fucking asshole government”, is heard in a video released on Facebook.

The events in San Mateo Capulhuac, in Otzolotepec, where neighbors vandalized patrols and other official vehicles.

Because neighbors of that town shared Through WhatsApp an audio with false information, neighbors prevented fumigation and attacked the uniformed.

At various points they located parked municipal patrols, against which they lashed out with sticks and tubes, until they were practically destroyed.

Injured official

Even the Director of the Municipal Government Teodoro de Jesús Andrade was injured.

In total, a patrol and other vehicles of the Otzolotopec City Council were totally damaged.

The violent events have already been disclosed on different social media platforms, the community opposes the sanitation task by Covid.

The municipal president Erika Sevilla Alvarado, on Facebook denied the information spread on social networks and WhatsApp groups.

“We are not exempt from the disinformation that social instability and confrontation seek before solidarity.”

“The events that occurred last night lacerate good coexistence and promote social instability,” he said.

«I call you to dialogue, not to get carried away by false publications that generate divisions among the citizenry«.

The mayor asked “not to be carried away by audios that generate uncertainty.”

– «(…) much less pay attention to people who want to take advantage of the contingency, endangering the most vulnerable, “he warned