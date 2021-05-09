Vancouver Whitecaps win 2-0 against Montreal Impact

05/08/2021 at 11:11 PM CEST

The Vancouver Whitecaps added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Montreal Impact this saturday in the BC Place Stadium. The Vancouver Whitecaps He approached the game with the intention of tracing his score in the standings after losing the last game to him Colorado Rapids by a score of 0-1. Regarding the Montreal team, the Montreal Impact had to settle for a zero draw against the Columbus Crew. With this defeat the Montreal Impact was placed in seventh position at the end of the game, while the Vancouver Whitecaps is third.

In the first period, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

In the second half came the goal for the Vancouver team, who knew how to take advantage of the opportunity and managed to open the scoring through a goal from the penalty spot of Leave me at 57 minutes. He added again the Vancouver Whitecaps, which increased distances establishing the 2-0 with a double goal of Leave me at 71 minutes, ending the confrontation with a final result of 2-0.

The Montreal coach gave entry to Choiniere, Stolen, Lappalainen, Ahmed Hamdi Y towers replacing Bayiha, Quioto, Johnsen, Struna Y Mihailovic, while on the part of the Vancouver Whitecaps it was replaced Raposo, Owusu Y Cornelius for Caicedo, Caio Alexandre Y Leave me.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card, four for the Vancouver players and one for the Montreal players. On the part of the players of the Vancouver Whitecaps the card went to Caicedo, Veselinovic, Cavallini Y Owusu and by the players of the Montreal Impact in order to Mihailovic.

With this result, the Vancouver Whitecaps rises to seven points and remains instead of access to a knockout place for the championship and the Montreal Impact remains with five points.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Montreal Impact As the Vancouver Whitecaps will play a new game against him Inter Miami and the Minnesota United respectively.

Data sheetVancouver Whitecaps:Crépeau, Rose, Veselinovic, Gutiérrez, Jakob Nerwinski, Caio Alexandre (Owusu, min.81), Bikel, Teibert, Caicedo (Raposo, min.74), Cavallini and Dájome (Cornelius, min.91)Montreal Impact:Diop, Camacho, Kamal Miller, Struna (Ahmed Hamdi, min.67), Wanyama, Amar Sejdic, Mihailovic (Torres, min.74), Kizza, Bayiha (Choiniere, min.58), Johnsen (Lappalainen, min.58) and Quioto (Hurtado, min.58)Stadium:BC Place StadiumGoals:Dájome (1-0, min. 57) and Dájome (2-0, min. 71)