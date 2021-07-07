Vancouver Whitecaps host Real Salt Lake

07/07/2021 at 04:00 CEST

Next Thursday at 04:00 the match of the sixteenth day of Major League Soccer will be played, which will face the Vancouver Whitecaps and to Real salt lake in the BC Place Stadium.

The Vancouver Whitecaps He faces the sixteenth day of the tournament with the illusion of recovering his position after achieving a draw against him FC Dallas in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in two of the 11 games played to date, with 12 goals in favor and 18 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Real salt lake he was defeated 0-1 in the last match he played against the Los Angeles FC, so he will seek a triumph over the Vancouver Whitecaps to set the course in the championship. To date, of the 10 games that the team has played in Major League Soccer, it has won three of them and adds a figure of 12 goals conceded to 14 in favor.

As a local, the Vancouver Whitecaps he has won twice and lost twice in four games played so far, indicating that he will have to work hard during this match if he does not want to lose more points at home. At home, the Real salt lake It has a balance of one win, one loss and one draw in three games that it has played so far, so it is a fairly strong opponent away from home that the locals must face.

The two rivals have met before at the stadium of Vancouver WhitecapsIn fact, the numbers show two losses and a draw for the locals. The last match they played on Vancouver Whitecaps and the Real salt lake This competition took place in June 2021 and ended with a 3-1 result in favor of Real salt lake.

In reference to his position in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that, before the match, the Real salt lake is ahead of the Vancouver Whitecaps with a difference of four points. The Vancouver Whitecaps He arrives at the meeting with nine points in his locker and occupying the thirteenth place before the game. As for the visiting team, the Real salt lake, is eighth in the standings with 13 points.