Vancouver Whitecaps host Portland Timbers

04/18/2021 at 04:00 CEST

The Vancouver Whitecaps will play his second match in Major League Soccer against the Portland Timbers, scheduled to begin this Monday at 4:00 in the BC Place Stadium.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of Vancouver WhitecapsIn fact, the numbers show six losses and two draws in favor of the local team. The last time they played the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Portland Timbers In this competition it was in November 2020 and the match concluded with a 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

In addition, the two teams are tied at zero points in the Major League Soccer standings, so the match may be a good opportunity to break the tables. The locals are in thirteenth place in the standings while, for their part, the visitors occupy eighth position.