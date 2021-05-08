Vancouver Whitecaps host Montreal Impact

05/07/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

The Vancouver Whitecaps will play his fifth game in Major League Soccer against the Montreal Impact, which will begin this Saturday at 9:00 p.m. at the BC Place Stadium.

The Vancouver Whitecaps He wants to rediscover the victory in the match corresponding to the fifth day after suffering a defeat against him Colorado Rapids in the previous match by a score of 0-1. Since the competition has started, the hosts have won in one of the three games played so far in Major League Soccer, with three goals scored against three conceded.

Regarding visitors, the Montreal Impact had to settle for a 0-0 draw against the Columbus Crew during his last meeting, so he comes to the game with the claims to stay this time with the three points. Before this match, the Montreal Impact he had won in one of three games played in Major League Soccer this season, scoring six goals for and four against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Vancouver Whitecaps has a balance of one victory and one defeat in two games played in his field, values ​​that can be encouraging for him Montreal Impact, as they show a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that take place in the BC Place Stadium. At the exits, the Montreal Impact had to settle for a draw during their only away meeting.

The two rivals have met before in the BC Place StadiumIn fact, the numbers show three wins, two losses and a draw in favor of the Vancouver Whitecaps. The last time they faced the Vancouver Whitecaps and the Montreal Impact In this competition it was in September 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 3-1 for the locals.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that there is a difference of one point in favor of the visiting team. The Vancouver Whitecaps has four points in the locker, ranking in ninth place. For his part, the Montreal Impact it has five points and ranks fourth in the competition.